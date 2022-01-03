ELFRIDA, Ariz. (WHDH) — A mother and father were arrested last week after they allegedly left their 11-year-old son home alone for about two weeks following Thanksgiving in Elfrida, Arizona.

Deputies responding to a call for a welfare check off of Coral Lane around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 12 learned that a family lived at the residence and the 11-year-old son was possibly there alone for an undetermined length of time, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the 11-year-old home alone, the sheriff’s office said.

A further investigation reportedly indicated that the mother, identified as Melissa Green, 34, had left the home to go out of state before Thanksgiving and the father, identified as Bobby Jo Green, 40, followed shortly after Thanksgiving.

The child had been left alone until the sheriff’s office made contact with him, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy allegedly indicated that there was frozen food available to him and that he had not attended school during at least the prior two weeks.

Attempts to contact the parents or family members were unsuccessful and the child was turned over the Child Protective Services.

Both parents were arrested last Wednesday night as they returned home from an unknown location, the sheriff’s office said.

Melissa and Bobby Jo Green were booked into Cochise County Jail on three counts of child neglect.

An investigation remains ongoing.

