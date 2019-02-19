Parents arrested on drug, weapons charges after baby exposed to fentanyl in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two parents will be arraigned on drug and weapons charges Tuesday after police say a baby was exposed to fentanyl in Lawrence, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a 1-year-old girl who had ingested fentanyl at Osgood Street late Friday night arrested the baby’s parents, Jennifer Ouch and McDanner Pereyra, both 27, Lawrence police said.

After placing Ouch and Pereyra under arrest, officers searching the home allegedly found a variety of illegal narcotics and ammunition.

The Department of Children and Families has been alerted to the investigation and have taken the children into custody, police said.

Police say the child, who was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, will be OK.

Ouch and Pereyra were arrested on charges including drug trafficking and illegal possession of ammunition. Additional charges may be filed.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.