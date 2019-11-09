Parents call for independent investigation of Bolton school after allegations against teacher

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents are demanding an independent investigation into how a Bolton school handled allegations that a teacher exchanged nude photos with a student.

The Nashoba Regional School Committee met with frustrated parents Saturday about the district’s handling of Dorothy Bancroft Veracka, who has been accused of sending and receiving nude photos with a 15-year-old student beginning in September 2018. According to court documents, the principal learned of the alleged photos in June, but charges were not filed until last month, after a woman told police.

“This situation was known by a mandated reporter, and not acted upon and put our kids at risk for at least three additional months,” said parent Elizabeth Davis-Edwards. “It’s hard to understand why that happened.”

Veracka has been terminated and the principal is now on paid administrative leave, but many parents are also calling for the superintendent to step aside as a law firm conducts an investigation into the administration.

“I think that’s the only way for this to be impartial,” said Davis-Edwards. “She’s managing the staff. She’s managing all staff in our district. So for her to be in that role poisons the process.”

“The most important thing is we need an external, independent investigation by a law firm that is no way associated with the Nashoba Regional School District,” said parent Ann Marie Hershberger.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)