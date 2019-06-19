LAKEWOOD, Colo. (WHDH) — A brawl between parents broke out at a youth baseball game in Lakewood, Colorado over the weekend.

Parents were caught on camera storming the field and throwing punches during the game involving 7-year-old children and a 13-year-old umpire.

Several people have already been cited but Lakewood police say they are still looking to identify the man wearing white a T-shirt and teal shorts in the video.

These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019

