(WHDH) — Most parents get a little sad when their kids move out but one couple in Mississippi is celebrating their empty nest.

Haley Jones is getting ready to leave her family home, making her the last of Amy and Randy English’s children to fly the coop.

The young photographer took pictures of her parents to express their emotions ahead of the big moving day.

The two had big smiles on their faces as they posed with a balloon shaped like a zero to signifying that they’re expecting zero kids.

In another photo, they could be seen holding a sign that read “so sad” on one side and “hahahaha just kidding” on the other.

Jones wrote on Facebook that her “seem thrilled” to have an empty house.

