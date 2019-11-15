Parents charged with allowing underage drinking party

BOLTON, Conn. (AP) — A member of a Connecticut town’s school board and her husband have been charged with allowing an underage drinking party in their home.

Alison Romkey, and her husband, Eric Romkey, were charged this week with multiple counts of permitting and/or failing to halt a minor to illegally possess alcohol. Both were freed on bond.

The charges stem from a party at their Bolton home last month.

Police say they found about 20 teenagers at the home and when allowed in the house saw several bottles of opened and sealed liquor in the basement.

Alison Romkey has since resigned from the Bolton Board of Education.

Both are due in court next month. A message was left at their home.

Alison Romkey in her resignation letter said she intends to “assert my innocence.”

