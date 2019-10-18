Parents concerned about transparency of education nonprofit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Parents are raising concerns about the transparency of a new public-private nonprofit dedicated to helping Connecticut students in struggling school districts, despite assurances its activities will be made public.

Members of a parents’ rights organization, who attended the first meeting of the Partnership for Connecticut’s board of directors Friday, say they’ve begun a petition drive to demand the General Assembly reverse legislation exempting the organization from the state’s open records laws.

Board members insist they’ll be as transparent as possible.

Gwen Samuels, founder of the Connecticut Parents Union, says she supports the collaboration between the state and Dalio Philanthropy, a foundation started by the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund. Both have committed $100 million to the initiative. But Samuels says taxpayers are skeptical of the “secret deal” exempting the organization.

