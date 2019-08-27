Parents concerned after man accused of threatening to rape woman inside Lowell HS

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The founder of a nonprofit organization that provides long-term residential drug treatment for young women is accused of following a 20-year-old woman into Lowell High School with the intent of raping her on Monday evening, authorities said, and parents are concerned about safety at the school.

Timothy Grover, 55, of Dracut, was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on charges including assault with intent to rape, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault and battery. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

A judge ordered Grover be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

A woman in the area of Arcand Drive around 4 p.m. flagged down a Lowell police officer and reportedly told him that a man had just attempted to attack and rape her inside the nearby school.

Prosecutor Greg Galizio told the court that the victim was on her way to help a teacher set up for the first day of classes when the “bizarre” and “troubling” incident occurred.

“The defendant appeared to be highly intoxicated and mumbled words to the effect of you should call the police,” Galizio said. “When she [the victim] asked why she should call the police, the defendant followed her behind a desk and said, ‘someone is going to rape you.'”

Lowell police broadcast a description of the man and within minutes, the National Park Rangers apprehended Grover, founder of The Megan House, in the area of Kirk and Paige streets.

Grover struggled with the rangers while yelling profanities and threatening officers, according to police.

He then allegedly kicked and attempted to bite an officer.

Detectives learned that Grover had assaulted two other people while inside the high school, one of which identified him as the suspect, police said.

Parent Kristen Malave said she was worried about her daughter attending the school after the incident.

“I’m honestly afraid of my daughter coming here to school, I’m nervous,” Malave said. “I don’t know how they have their protocols and things like that.”

Following the incident, school leadership notified staff of the occurrence and took the opportunity to reemphasize safety protocols for maintaining a secure environment, officials said.

Lowell Public Schools released a statement saying in part: “Following the incident, school leadership notified staff of the occurrence and took the opportunity to re-emphasize safety protocols for maintaining a secure environment.’

Lowell police say this was a random attack and Grover had no connection with the victims.

Grover’s attorney, Daniel Thompson, says his client is well-known across the Merrimack Valley.

“He also has a sober home that he also founded,” Thompson told reporters. “He has thousands of people who work for him and thousands of women who rely on his drug rehabilitation charities.”

In a statement, The Megan House said, “Mr. Grover separated completely from The Megan House more than 18 months ago and has not been involved with any aspect of its operations since that time.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)