Parents devastated after flowers dug up and stolen from daughter’s grave

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A family is searching for answers after discovering the flowers around their daughter’s grave were ripped from the ground last week at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River.

Cemetery officials say that this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“I am very disturbed, it brought me right back to, you know, the whole trauma,” said Darlene Tetreault, mother of the daughter who’s flowers were stolen.

Darlene’s daughter, Marissa, died in a car crash in 2011 at the age of 22 and is buried at Oak Grove Cemetary.

Her parents visit the grave often where they plant flower beds in front of her tombstone. Darlene says her husband visits the gravesite more than once a day.

“This is definitely his place where he can find peace. And he comes, and he speaks with her,” Darlene said.

After the bed of flowers the couple planted in front of Marissa’s grave were ripped up, that peace was shattered.

“It must have been for their own yard, or for themselves. And I would have gladly given them some. But to come here and totally, you know, dig things up Dig them all, dig all the pink flowers, everything that was in the front, all the ground cover’s just horrible,” said Darlene. “I mean, it’s, like, indescribable. I don’t know how another person could do that, especially at someone’s resting place.”

Darlene says that she is discouraged and is unsure if she will replace the flowers that were torn out.

“This makes me feel just defeated, and just disgusted with humanity,” said Darlene.

Anyone with information about the stolen flowers should contact Fall River Police.

