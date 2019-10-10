Parents, doctors coming together to raise awareness for rare pediatric disorder

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parents and doctors coming together at the statehouse to raise awareness about a rare pediatric disease called “Pandas”.

They advocated for state lawmakers to pass a bill requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of treating Pandas, a complication of strep throat that can cause the immune system to attack children’s brains.

Parents say legislation can help change people’s lives.

Todd Crowley, whose children are diagnosed with Pandas, said, “It’s far more widespread we suspect than what it appears today, and it destroys families and it destroys childhoods, and we are trying to save those childhoods and keep those families together and save those families.”

It is estimated that about 1 in 200 children are affected by Pandas.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)