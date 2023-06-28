BOSTON (WHDH) - A former day care worker appeared in court Wednesday in connection with a child pornography case, officials said.

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, New Hampshire. is accused of taking nude pictures of children at the Creative Minds Early Learning Centers daycare in Tyngsboro, where she was an employee.

Parents were crying and shouting after seeing Lindsay Groves appear in federal court in Boston.

“I hope she gets the maximum, and I hope that every kid gets the justice that is deserved,” said Rosemary Denommee, whose daughter went to the day care. “As a concerned parent, we just all hope that she is just taken down.”

From May 2022 to June of this year, the US Attorney’s Office said Groves allegedly took nude pictures of children during routine diaper changes and bathroom breaks and sent the photos to someone she was previously in an intimate relationship with. Nashua police later announced the arrest of Stacie Laughton, a former New Hampshire state representative, in the case.

Parents tell 7NEWS they were alerted to what was allegedly going on at the daycare when homeland security officers showed up at their doors last week, saying they needed help identifying victims. Investigators have pictures of 3 boy victims and one girl victim, parents said.

“You want to follow this, and I want to fight the fight for my daughter and for all those kids,” Denommee said.

Sources tell 7NEWS Groves was sharing the images with former New Hampshire State Rep. Stacie Laughton with whom she was in a previous relationship.

Laughton was the first openly transgender person elected to the New Hampshire House.

Investigators said they found 2,500 text messages on Groves’ phone talking about the exchange of images, as well as at least four sexually explicit photos of children around three to five-years-old.

Several parents were in the courtroom Wednesday as Groves appeared, accused of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

Nashua police said Laughton, 39, of Derry, New Hampshire, was charged with four counts of Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Images. She is set to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-South on Friday.

Groves, in custody, is set to be in federal court again on Friday.

