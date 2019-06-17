Parents facing charges after Hingham police bust 2 large underage drinking parties

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Charges are being brought against some Hingham parents after police broke up two large drinking parties on Saturday.

Officers responding to a loud party on Blue Sky Drive about 10:36 p.m. were approaching a large backyard party when they heard someone yell “cops are here,” prompting 40 to 50 teenagers to jump a fence and run into the woods and neighboring yards, according to Hingham police.

The homeowners, who were home at the time, admitted they were aware the underage teens were drinking.

Then, about an hour later, officers responding to a loud party on Colonial Road allegedly saw numerous teens with dozens of beer cans spread out and a trash barrel full of empty beer cans.

After the teens ran off into the woods, the police say they spoke with the parents, along with other adults at the house.

The adults were informed that they would be charged with furnishing alcohol to minors and disturbing the peace.

Criminal complaints were filed at Hingham District Court.

