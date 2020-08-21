Parents have questions after 3-year-old summonsed to jury duty in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents of a three-year-old in Beverly are concerned about the possibility of identity theft after their 3-year-old daughter received a summons for jury duty on Thursday.

Mother Jackie said she came home Thursday to find that her daughter Victoria had been summonsed to serve as a juror at Lawrence Superior Court.

“I’m worried that someone sold her identity and that concerns me a bit, or she’s registered in the system incorrectly,” Jackie said.

Jackie said court officials disqualified Victoria from jury duty after she e-mailed them, but they didn’t explain why she was summonsed in the first place.

“They kind of avoided my question three times when I asked on e-mail,” Jackie said.

Jackie said she does think her daughter would do well as a juror — when she’s a little bit older.

“I think Victoria would make a great juror, she’s a great judge of character,” Jackie said. “Let’s give it 15 more years.”

