Parents held on drug, weapons charges after baby exposed to fentanyl in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two parents were ordered held on drug and weapons charges Tuesday after police say a baby was exposed to fentanyl in Lawrence.

Jennifer Ouch and McDanner Pereyra, both 27, were arraigned in Lawrence District Court on charges including drug trafficking and illegal possession of ammunition.

Officers responding to a report of a 1-year-old girl who had ingested fentanyl on Osgood Street late Friday night arrested the baby’s parents, Lawrence police said.

The couple initially told investigators that their daughter had consumed a pill that she found on the floor inside an area Target but that story was later proven inaccurate, according to police. One of the couple’s other children reportedly stated that the baby found the pill at their home.

After placing Ouch and Pereyra under arrest, officers searching the home allegedly found a variety of illegal narcotics and ammunition.

The Department of Children and Families has been alerted to the investigation and have taken the children into custody, police said.

Police said the child, who was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, will be OK.

Additional charges may be filed against Ouch and Pereyra. They are due back in court next week.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

