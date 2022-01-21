WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - Some creative parents in Westerly, Rhode Island helped their young daughter, who is bald, participate in her school’s “Crazy Hair Day” earlier this week by bedazzling her head with stick-on gems.

Piper, 5, has lost her hair two times. Doctors say they believe hand, foot and mouth disease may have been the cause.

The 5-year-old’s parents said it was extremely important to them that their daughter was able to participate in “Crazy Hair Day.”

“I just kind of started making shapes on her head, and before we knew it, we’d covered her whole head. She was pretty proud, she couldn’t wait to go show them her hair,” said Piper’s mother.

Piper now says she prefers having no hair.

