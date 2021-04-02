Parents host touching tribute for Wayland teenager killed by her boyfriend nearly 10-years-ago

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A touching tribute for a Wayland teenager who was killed by her boyfriend nearly 10-years-ago.

Just weeks after graduating from Wayland High School in 2011, Lauren Astley’s body was recovered from a marsh not far from her home.

Astley’s ex-boyfriend is serving a life sentence without parole for her murder.

Prosecutors say weeks after she broke up with him, he lured her to his home then killed her in his garage.

Since her death, Astley’s parents have worked to create awareness about the warning signs of dating violence.

Her family held a video memorial, that featured contributions from friends, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and some local acapella groups.

Her mother told those who attended that music was part of every aspect of her daughter’s life.

Through a memorial fund named after Astley, her parents travel to schools to educate students about unhealthy relationships and where to get help.

She would have turned 28-years-old on Thursday.

