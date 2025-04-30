BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents in Burlington expressed outrage over a sensitive health survey recently given to middle school students, saying that some of the questions asked of students at Marshall Simonds Middle School were too sexually explicit for children at that age.

Some parents also say they opted out of their children participating in the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, but their students were still given it.

Parents spoke out at a school committee meeting Tuesday night.

“This was a gross lapse in judgement, a fundamental breach of trust and a failure to uphold the most basic responsibility that falls on this administration to protect the children in our school system,” said John Lyons.

Burlington Public Schools released a statement, saying “there were areas for improvement, particularly in the opt-out process and delivery of the proctor script. We recognize the importance of clear communication with families regarding student participation in surveys of this nature.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)