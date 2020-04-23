Parents in Mass. town could face $300 fine for allowing children to gather in groups

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in one Massachusetts town recently sent a letter to parents warning them that they could face a fine of $300 for allowing children to gather in groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter was sent out after the Cohasett Police Department was called to disperse a “group of young people” who were gathered at a location in the town, according to Cohasset Health Agent Pamela Fahey.

Fahey reminded Cohasset natives that Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home advisory, which remains in effect through at least May 4, means “residents are only to leave their homes to address essential needs,

such as visits to grocery stores, restaurants for take-out, pharmacies, gas stations and to get some fresh air and exercise.”

Unnecessary contact outside of the immediate family is to be avoided until further notice, Fahey stressed in the letter.

Those who fail to comply with Baker’s order may be hit with a $300 fine.

“We urge you and members of your family to please take the state of emergency order seriously to literally save lives,” Fahey added.

