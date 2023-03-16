WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some parents in Worcester have recently made a push for a study break in the city’s public schools, proposing new homework-free nights.

The Worcester School Committee took up the idea Tuesday night, opting to pass the proposal to a subcommittee for further discussion while reexamining the district’s homework policies.

The Citywide Parent Advisory Council, a parent group, is behind the effort, which aims to have some days with no homework for students. The group said the proposal would support social emotional and mental health.

Students agree.

“I don’t like homework,” Grace Roberts told 7NEWS.

“A lot of kids have to work,” one other student said. “So, homework on top of working late nights is really difficult.”

Roberts and her dad, Kes, just learned about the proposal on Thursday.

“It’s part of being a parent,” Kes Roberts said. “It’s part of having a student. So, I’m fine with homework.”

Students will still get assignments to take home as this proposal moves to the next step.

As the proposal proceeds, it remains to be decided how many days on which students would actually go without homework as parents plan to work with the city and School Committee to figure out such details.

