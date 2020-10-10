Parents in Worcester protest requirement of flu vaccine

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people in Worcester protested a statewide requirement for children to get vaccinated for the flu this year, saying it violated their civil liberties.

In August, the state Department of Public Health mandated all children attending school or daycare get a flu vaccine, and said the requirement applies to students learning in-person or remotely.

Doctors say the vaccine is necessary to ensure hospitals don’t have to treat large amounts of flu and Covid-19 cases, especially if there’s another surge. But parents protesting said the mandate goes too far.

“I know a lot of times people see this, and they might think oh this is an anti-vaccine demonstration, and it’s not, it’s anti-mandate,” said Stephanie Tambe. “We should have a voice and a choice of what goes inside our body, no matter what it is.”

Organizers said the event was one of seven stand-outs across the Commonwealth Saturday, and protesters have prepared a class action lawsuit against the order while asking Gov. Charlie Baker to repeal it.

“One size does not fit all for an entire pediatric population. and it’s very scary to mandate something and expect that everyone is going to tolerate it just fine. That’s just not the case for kids,” said Erin McDermott.

