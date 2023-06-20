WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — A man and woman were fatally shot in front of their children before bystanders tackled the gunman, police said.

The gunman assaulted a 75-year-old bystander before several others joined in tackling and disarming the assailant Monday evening, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Marcel Lagrange Jr., 24, of South Portland, was charged with two counts of murder, she said.

Westbrook police officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. Monday to reports of gunfire and officers arrived to see a woman being shot near a vehicle in a parking lot, Moss said. Police officers found a decesaed man in the vehicle, along with an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl who witnessed the shooting, she said.

The state medical examiner’s office concluded Tuesday that the victims, Brittney Cockrell, 36, of Westbrook, and Michael Hayter, 41, of Westbrook, were shot to death, Moss said. Their children were unhurt.

Investigators said Tuesday there was no known connection between Lagrange and the victims. Lagrange was detained in the Cumberland County Jail. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

