LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The parents of a 20-year-old who was stabbed to death outside a Leominster apartment complex last year filed a lawsuit Thursday.

Their son, Robert Wright-Day, was killed in May 2024 during what police say was a car meetup.

According to the lawsuit, Wright-Day died just steps away from where security for the apartment complex should have been stationed.

“If somebody would’ve been there, if that security people would have been there, they could’ve called 911. They could’ve gotten my child help faster instead of him bleeding to death out there,” said Stacey Houston, his mother.

Three men were charged in connection with the incident.

The lawsuit names the apartment complex, property management, and the security company.

Wright-Day’s family wants all three held responsible for his death, according to the lawsuit.

