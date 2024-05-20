BOSTON (WHDH) - The parents of a 4-year-old girl who was fatally struck by a car while walking near the Boston Children’s Museum in March are planning to start a foundation aimed at making the roads safer.

A memorial of candles still stands to little Gracie Gonchar at the intersection of Congress and Sleeper streets. And now her parents, Andy Newman-Gonchar and Gina Gancheva are hoping to make the roads near the museum safer.

“What we’d like to do is so create a foundation in Gracie’s name so that we can drive awareness around pedestrian safety, make sure we are all living in safer communities where our children can safely cross the street,” Gancheva said.

The intersection where Gracie was struck, they say, is dangerous and needs to be fixed.

“I don’t want another family to go through this,” Newman-Gonchar said.

A GoFundMe has been established for the foundation: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-gracie-gonchar

