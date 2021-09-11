CHICAGO (WBBM) — A plea to find who killed a four-year-old boy.

Mychal Moultry was shot in the head Friday night while he was getting his hair cut. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek spoke to Mychal’s parents at St. Sabina church.

This was the first time we’ve heard from Mychal’s mother since her son was shot and killed last Friday night. When she came to talk to us, she stood in silence for several moments, a tear on her face. You could really feel her grief as she spoke about her son.

“I love you MJ. and I miss you every day. Every day. I gotta wake up without you every day. I gotta fight through it and be strong every day.”

The mother of Mychal Moultry Jr., Angela Gregg, heartbroken, speaking out in front of St. Sabina Thursday, pleading with anyone who has information about MJ’s killer to come forward.

“You didn’t deserve this. We didn’t deserve you. We had a whole angel that walked this earth the same time we did. And we took advantage of that. And you all took him.”

Mychal Moultry was shot twice in the head while he was getting a haircut on Friday night. The boy, who was visiting Chicago from Alabama died on Sunday.

He was the youngest victim of a violent holiday weekend that left 50 people wounded and four people dead.

Police said the gunman got away and they are currently searching for clues that would lead them to the killer.

A referendum on the city’s violence, MJ’s mom said that whenever she and MJ would visit his dad in Chicago, people wouldn’t tell her to “have fun.” They would tell her to “be safe.”

