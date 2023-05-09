BOSTON (WHDH) - The parents of a BU professor who died after falling through MBTA staircase are pushing for officials to address safety issues within the system.

David Jones’ parents attended a Transportation Committee meeting Monday to voice their concerns.

The group discussed possible changes to make the T safer, including a proposal to establish a new safety agency to oversee the T.

In September 2021, Jones was killed when he fell through a crumbling set of stairs at the JFK/UMass station. His parents say they don’t want that to happen to anyone else.

“David’s mother and I are asking our state legislators to stop the deaths, stop the injuries, stop the pain and suffering caused by the lack of effective leadership and oversight,” said Jones’ stepfather Kent Hamilton.

“We strongly hope David will not have died in vain and that his loss will help create the conditions to ensure a safe transportation system for Massachusetts,” Hamilton added.

Another proposal from the committee would strip oversight of the T from the Department of Public Utilities and give it to another existing office.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)