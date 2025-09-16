BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Milford teen detained by ICE agents in Milford on Friday have become a point of focus in the case, and could themselves end up in ICE detention.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Burlington ICE facility Tuesday morning in protest against ICE arrests.

Crowds cheered for the couple as they left ICE headquarters following a meeting. They thanked supporters through an interpreter and according to their lawyer are legally seeking asylum in the United States.

“We thank you for your support, for your prayers,” the couple said through their interpreter. “It meant immensely much to us.”

Video obtained by 7NEWS shows a federal agent handcuff Gustavo Reis-Oliveira, 16, as he tries to run away, barefoot at the time.

Reis-Oliveira’s immigration attorney said the teenager went to get a snack at a bakery when he saw someone he knew and stopped to talk. That’s when she said several ICE agent’s cars moved toward him, so he started to run.

“He was afraid, and at that time they told him they would shoot him if he didn’t stop and they immediately handcuffed him and put him in the back of an ICE vehicle and he was there approximately an hour,” said Jill Seeber, Reis-Oliveira’s attorney.

During that time, a white car believed to be involved with Reis-Oliveira was also stopped in front of the Milford police department.

ICE agents used SUVs to corner the white car as people in the area gathered to see what was going on.

“My officers went over and just made sure they were safe and no one was interfering with their investigation and tried to clear traffic as quickly as we could,” Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said.

Reis-Oliveira was eventually let go and told to report to an ICE detention center in Burlington Monday morning.

“There was no reason for them to see Gustavo,” Seeber said. “He showed up to everything. There’s no criminal record – it didn’t make any sense at all.”

In a statement, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said ICE “does NOT target juveniles or children” and said Reis-Oliveira was detained after the actual target of their operation escaped and said they had no knowledge of his age.

McLaughlin encouraged “illegal aliens to take control of their departure” and said taxpayers are “generously paying for illegal aliens to fly home and receive $1,000 stipend, while preserving the option to return the legal way and live the American dream”.

Seeber said the 16-year-old’s parents are seeking asylum and are legally entitled to stay in the United States until the process is completed, but thinks the feds used the teen to try to get to his parents, who reported to an immigration facility in Burlington on Tuesday.

