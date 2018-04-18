SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The parents of a murdered Parkland student will be in Springfield Friday to take part in a community conversation about gun violence.

Organizers from the local chapter of March for Our Lives will host Manuel and Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February.

A panel discussion will follow an art installation inspired by 17-year-old Joaquin called “Walls of Demand,” created by Manuel Oliver, who is a longtime artist. Oliver has created artwork in other cities in hopes of fueling activism for gun law legislation, including one in Miami as a part of an art exhibition organized by Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat.

The event is slated for 6 p.m. on April 20th at the South Congregational Church.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)