Parents of Salem State student killed in shooting accept his diploma at graduation

SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — The parents of a Salem State University student killed in a shooting in Jamaica Plain accepted his diploma together during the school’s graduation on Saturday.

Christopher Joyce, 23, and friend Claiborne Blair were shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Jamaica Plain two weeks ago. He had been studying accounting at Salem State and was set to graduate Saturday.

“He would’ve been the only grandson of our family to graduate. So we were really looking to what he would accomplish. We’re proud. We’re still proud,” said Joyce’s great-aunt Pauline Hunt.

His classmates in the Class of 2018 gave his parents a standing ovation as they accepted his diploma. Other family members watched in the audience; the city of Boston provided vans so they could all be there.

“It’s not about how he died. It’s about how he lived,” said Hunt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)