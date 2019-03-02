Parents of South Boston toddler killed in crash hold event honoring son

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local couple whose 3-year-old son was hit and killed on a South Boston sidewalk is giving back to the community and honoring their son through Colin’s Joy Project.

Colin’s Joy Project aims to spruce up local playgrounds and fund family-focused programs.

Boston couple Kerri and Brendan McGrath lost their son Colin last year when a van crashed into his stroller, killing the young boy and injuring his sister.

“We’re all here for different reasons that brought us to this room today, but I think one really important reason is not because Colin died, but because he lived,” Kerri McGrath, Colin’s mother, said. “Because Colin lived, we will do some amazing things.”

The couple is working to bring a new park to Castle Island, which they say will be one of the “top play spaces” in Boston.

Colin’s short life is well on its way to having a long-lasting impact.

“Thank you for being here with us today and for helping us build Colin’s Joy Project and build his legacy so that we can help other families,” Kerri told the crowd at Saturday’s event.

Supporters of the cause, including Kerri, have formed a team to run in the Boston Marathon next month.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)