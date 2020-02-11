PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The parents of a teenager killed in a Pembroke crash late last year have filed a lawsuit against the suspected drunken driver and his employer.

Kenneth and Elizabeth Zisserson filed the civil complaint Friday in Plymouth Superior Court following the death of their daughter, 13-year-old Claire, who died on Dec. 29 after prosecutors say the car she was riding in on Route 139 was struck by a Hi-Way Safety Systems, Inc. truck driven by 31-year-old Gregory Goodsell, of Marshfield.

The lawsuit is against Goodsell, Hi-Way Safety Systems, president and owner of Hi-Way Safety Systems Kathy Coggeshall Delong, director and agent of Hi-Way Safety Systems Kenneth Horn, John Doe, and ABC Corporation, according to court documents obtained by The Enterprise.

On or about Dec. 28 and continuing into Dec. 29, Delong, Horn and agents of Hi-Way Safety Systems hosted a party at Knights of Columbus banquet hall on Schoosett Street in Pembroke, as well as hosted a party at Delong and Horn’s residence on Farmside Drive, court documents read. Goodsell allegedly consumed alcohol that was being served at both parties.

John Doe, an employee of ABC Corporation, is accused in the lawsuit of providing alcohol to Goodsell despite him being visibly intoxicated.

Goodsell left the party on the morning of Dec. 29 in a vehicle owned by Hi-Way Safety Systems, the Zissersons continued in their lawsuit.

He is accused of then striking a car operated by Elizabeth Zisserson, who was taking her daughter, Claire, and her daughter’s friend, 13-year-old Kendall Zemotel, on a day trip to New Hampshire to go snowboarding.

Claire was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead hours later.

Elizabeth Zisserson and Kendall Zemotel were left seriously injured.

Kendall’s father filed a lawsuit on Jan. 27 against Goodsell.

Goodsell is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to charges including manslaughter while operating while under the influence, driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury, driving with an open container, negligent driving, failing to stop, improper passing, speeding and committing a marked lanes violation.

