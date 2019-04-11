QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents in Quincy are on high alert after two sisters reported being followed by an SUV over the weekend.

Snug Harbor Elementary School Principal Michael Marani sent out a letter to parents and guardians following the incident in which the mother told Quincy police that her two daughters were followed by a man in an SUV from a Palmer Street store.

“Nobody’s safe. Nobody’s safe and that’s what it shows us,” one guardian, who lives nearby, said. “We can’t just drop them off anymore. We’ve got to be with them ’til they go right through that door.”

Quincy police confirmed that they did take a report of a “suspicious incident” but are not calling it an “attempted abduction.”

“You can’t send them out to play because you don’t know who’s going to be around anymore,” the guardian added.

Marani wrote to parents that the school district has been in close communication with Quincy police “to ensure any and all necessary precautions are taken.”

“Please remind your children, when walking, to stay in groups when possible and to find the nearest safe and trusted location if they ever feel as though their safety is in danger,” the letter read.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police.

