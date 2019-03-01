(WHDH) — A creepy figure with bulging eyes, dark circles, stringy hair and a wide grin is sparking panic with parents, schools and police worldwide.

Reports have been circulating about the dangerous “Momo Challenge,” which is described as a suicide game that encourages children to harm themselves.

Despite experts saying there is no evidence that the challenge is real, Facebook users continue to share posts saying “Momo” has been edited into YouTube videos that are labeled as “child-friendly.”

YouTube released a statement, that reads in part: “Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are clearly against our policies, the Momo challenge included…We haven’t had any recent links flagged or shared with us from YouTube that violate our Community Guidelines.”

The “Momo Challenge” is just the latest dangerous game to make rounds on social media.

YouTube changed its video guidelines after the “Bird Box Challenge,” where people would record themselves doing dangerous stunts while blindfolded.

There was also the “Tide Pod Challenge,” which pushed kids to eat the colorful detergent packets.

The National Online Safety Board is using these challenges as a reminder to parents to talk with their children and monitor their online use.

