WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents gathered outside Wakefield High School on Friday to protest the return of a suspended student who allegedly took dozens of inappropriate photos of underage girls and posted them online.

“These children are not comfortable with this student coming back to the school,” WHS parent Carolyn Kent said. “These girls are victims.”

In a statement, Wakefield Public Schools said educators learned of the student’s “serious and inappropriate use of social media” on Oct. 11.

“As soon as this conduct was reported, we began collaborating with the Wakefield Police Department and took action to develop a fuller understanding of its impacts, and address the situation,” the district said. “We have worked closely with the families of the students who have been impacted by this incident, and are committed to continuing to provide them the support they need to move forward.”

Parents who attended the protest could be seen holding signs that read, “How would you feel if it was your daughter” and “Respect, don’t neglect WHS girls.” They demanded that all girls be protected and called for an end to sexual harassment in school.

“We feel as though the school administration has not acted accordingly,” another parent said. “To have had this happen to them is really inexcusable.”

School officials noted that the steps taken so far to address the behavior align with the district’s procedures around student discipline.

An investigation remains ongoing.

