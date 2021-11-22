Parents are protesting the return of a Wakefield High School student who allegedly took inappropriate pictures of their female classmates and posted them online.

The student is set to go back to class Monday following their suspension.

Parents and some students had protested outside of the high school Friday in hopes of getting attention from officials, and plan to return with their signs outside the school on Monday.

Carolyn Kent was among the parents who protested Friday and said that “These children are not comfortable with this student coming back to the school. These girls are victims.”

Lisa Auffrey added that “We feel as though the school administration has not acted accordingly.”

Wakefield Public Schools said in a statement that they learned of an incident on Oct. 11 involving a student’s “serious and inappropriate use of social media.”

“As soon as this conduct was reported, we began collaborating with the Wakefield Police Department and took action to develop a fuller understanding of its impacts, and address the situation,” the statement read. “The steps we’ve taken to address this behavior so far have aligned with our policies and procedures around student discipline, and we are working closely with the Wakefield Police Department to support law enforcement’s work related to this incident.”

No additional information has been released.