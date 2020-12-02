Parents seeking answers after 8-year-old son bitten by 2 German shepherds in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The parents of an 8-year-old boy are looking for answers after their son was attacked by two German shepherds at Ted Williams Camp in Lakeville on Sunday afternoon.

The boy’s father, Steve Sherrick, says his son was riding his bike when the dogs went after its wheels.

“They got excited and chased after him, and he not knowing what to do, the dogs chasing him, he continued to pedal,” he explained.

The German shepherds eventually caught up with the boy and bit his backside, ripping his clothes, Sherrick said.

His son then threw himself into a bush to get away, which left him with cuts on his legs.

Lakeville Animal Control confirmed that the boy suffered puncture wounds from the attack and that it is unclear if the dogs were vaccinated.

Sherrick says the owner of the dogs did not stay to provide information.

“Now we are in the process of trying to determine if we need to put my son through a battery of rabies vaccination shots, which is a process,” he continued.

Sherrick described the dogs’ owner as a middle-aged man who may be in his 70s with white or blonde hair, a thick mustache and an average build.

The man was said to be wearing a red windbreaker at the time and driving a green Ford Ranger or Explorer.

“As far as the dogs, one of the German shepherds was black, the other tan or brindle,” Sherrick said.

The family has been in contact with police, the Department of Health and Animal Control.

“The kids love animals,” Sherrick added. “They don’t want to see anything happen to the dogs. We don’t want to see anything happen to the dogs. We just need to know whether they’ve been vaccinated, so then that can take a lot of the mystery and uncertainty out of this.”

No further information has been made available at this time.

