HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - As an investigation into the death of a two-week-old infant continues in New Hampshire, the child’s parents are speaking out.

Police are investigating the death of a 15-day-old infant from Hudson who died while receiving treatment in Massachusetts.

The parents have told 7NEWS their son was having trouble breathing, was pale and limp when they took him to a local hospital. He was flown from there to Boston where he passed away days later. The parents now say they have been under suspicion ever since the loss.

New Hampshire police announced an investigation would be held in the child’s death, with a release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office calling the death “suspicious.”

Authorities announced witnesses will be questioned and evidence collected, but that there is no danger to the public.

“When talking about a death of such a young child and investigators were alerted by DCYF, certainly we’re going to look into all avenues and try to determine what happened,” New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Meghan Hagaman said. “Until we have the results from the medical examiners officer we won’t be able to determine that the next steps are.”

The boy’s parents said they want people to know they loved their son and want answers like everyone else.

“As with any homicide case or potential homicide case, especially when a child is involved, its certainly a difficult case,” Hagaman said.

