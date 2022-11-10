BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students who have been protesting a proposed merger of a church and school in Dorchester traveled to the Archdiocese of Boston Pastoral Center in Braintree on Wednesday to make their voices heard.

The protesters gathered in opposition to a proposal that would keep St. Brendan School open but under the control of a new church-run board.

Students and parents chanted and held handmade signs, some reading, “Our school is so special to us, why are you trying to change it?” and “Save St. Brendan.”

Among those on hand was St. Brendan School Asst. Principal Ashley Tringale.

“All the school wants is to stay financially separate from the church and to be a private school with a rigorous academic program,” she said.

The concern, she said, is that the church’s financial issues would be passed on to the school.

Caitlin Reneham echoed those concerns.

“This church, they’ve been trying to close down for months for maintenance, so to put that onto a school that’s already self-sustainable, doesn’t make any sense,” she said, adding St. Brendan is the “heart and soul” of the neighborhood.

The archdiocese says it will protect the school and won’t close it down and the plan is to keep the school from taking on any more debt.

