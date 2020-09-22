SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two parents and their teenage child are facing charges after allegedly hosting a large underage drinking party at a Sudbury home that led to the public high school to temporarily switch from a hybrid learning model to full remote classes.

The three suspects, who have not been named, have all been charged under the Massachusetts Social Host Law, which states anyone “who is in control of the premises and who furnishes alcohol or allows it to be consumed on those premises” constitutes as a social host and may face fines, imprisonment or both, according to Sudbury police.

“We encourage residents to refrain from making any more volatile statements on social media regarding this incident as we are holding those responsible for providing the venue accountable,” Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix said.

On Sept. 11 around 10 p.m., officers responding to a home for a report of a party reportedly found multiple people fleeing the residence, as well as several alcoholic beverage containers and beer cans in the backyard.

Numerous juveniles and open containers were found throughout the home as well, including in the basement where a large group were disregarding state mandated social distancing and face covering protocols, police said.

Several of the people who attended the party allegedly made threatening comments toward the responding officers.

A minimum of 50 underage youths were said to be at the party.

Officers attempted to identify those still at the home and contacted their parents to have them picked up.

Because it was not clear exactly who attended the party, the Sudbury Board of Health mandate that all Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School students undergo full remote learning for 14 days.

Principal Bella Wong wrote in a letter to the school community that she was “profoundly disappointed.”

An investigation remains ongoing between the Sudbury police and the Board of Health.

