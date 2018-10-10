Parent’s threat triggers lockdown at several schools in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A threat made by a parent in Lynn triggered a lockdown at four schools in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The Daily Item reports that police are seeking to obtain an arrest warrant for a 51-year-old man who school officials say made “concerning” comments to a social worker.

Police told the newspaper that the man’s comments were fueled by his unhappiness with some decisions that have been made within the school system.

Lynn Vocational Technical Institute, Lynn Classical High School, Fecteau-Leary Junior/Senior High School and Cobbet Elementary School were shut down for more than an hour as a result of the comments.

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Tutwiler declined to comment on the nature of the parent’s remarks when asked by the newspaper.

It’s not clear what charges the man will face.

