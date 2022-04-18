Some parents are upset after a kindergartner brought tequila to school and poured some out for classmates during snack time last week.

A child in Livonia, Michigan, shared a bottle of Jose Cuervo mix that had a 10 percent alcohol content with her classmates at Grand River Academy before a teacher stopped it.

Alexis Smith, who got a call from her daughter’s school on Thursday morning, said, “It was so many thoughts running through my mind like, Oh my God, you know, what if it was open before the girl brought it to school, how much was it?”

School officials told Smith that a student brought a pre-mixed bottle of Jose Cuervo into class and poured some for four classmates. One of those classmates was Smith’s 5-year-old girl.

“I asked her like, ‘Is my daughter okay?’ And she said, ‘She’s right here and she looks okay.’ And then I said, ‘Okay, well, how much did she drink?'” Smith explained.

The school couldn’t provide her with a definite answer.

Smith added, “My daughter takes medicine and first up no case should be drinking and you know that, you know, just the shot itself, it burns. Like how do you feel? Like anything could have happened?”

In a letter addressed to kindergarten parents, the school’s principal said disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the student code of conduct.

The school was closed Friday and Smith said her daughter wouldn’t be returning to class on Monday.

“It’s so heart-breaking. I feel like her first year of kindergarten was already cut short because of Covid and situations like this is making it worse,” Smith said.

The incident remains under investigation.

