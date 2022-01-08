FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some parents said they are upset at Framingham officials shutting down school sports and other activities for the next two weeks as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the community.

The city has seen more than 1,300 new cases since Dec. 29, the largest seven-day increase of any recent surge. Officials have paused sports and other extracurricular activities at city schools, as as as indoor activities offered through the parks department, until at least Jan. 21.

Parents of student athletes said the announcement caught them by surprise.

“It’s very frustrating. It seems to have blindsided a lot of people,” said Kristin White, whose son plays varsity hockey.

“I would hope they would rethink this decision if it’s truly about mitigating spread of virus in the city, this is not the right first step,” said Tom Galvani, whose daughter plays varsity basketball. “This does not make any sense when all the other things like masking, indoor gatherings, vaccinations have not been mandated.”

