Parents voice concerns after man accused of recording boys using Boston Latin School bathroom

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parents voiced their concerns Tuesday night after a man was accused Monday of secretly recording boys using Boston Latin School bathrooms.

At the meeting, held Tuesday at the school, parents said they were shocked.

That was also one of the most shocking things. To have it be a stranger is one thing. To have it be a former student, I was blown away,” said Mark Three Stars, whose son attends Latin.

“I’m distraught. I never imagined something like this would ever happen,” said Latifa Zayad, whose daughter attends Latin. “When I got the letter and the call, I didn’t know what to make of it.”

Authorities also found files on Eric Tran Thai’s computer containing labels of different colleges and universities.

In a statement, BPS Interim Superintendent Laura Perille said, “Headmaster Skerritt and I are horrified by the allegations that were brought to our attention by law enforcement. Safety is always our top priority, and we strive every day to make sure our students are learning and thriving in safe, welcoming, and supportive schools. These alleged acts represent a major violation to the student victims, along with the entire Boston Latin School community.”

Thai is also accused of secretly recording individuals in numerous public restroom locations throughout greater Boston and elsewhere.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information about this case should contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 617-748-3274.

