Parents voice concerns over Hudson pot shop

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents in Hudson are raising concerns about the opening of a new recreational marijuana shop in town.

Currently, the business is requiring customers to park in a nearby lot and take shuttles to the shop.

That parking lot is just a block away from an elementary school, which some parents say is concerning.

The Temescal Wellness shop opened its doors for business Wednesday.

The shop is using a shuttle system to avoid traffic issues seen at some of the other recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Some parents aren’t happy.

“I don’t think it belongs anywhere near school zones,” one parent said.

“Kids might be walking home, they might get curious. I don’t think it’s a good idea having them anywhere this close,” said another parent.

“I think the town needs to rethink what they’re doing and start thinking about the future, which are our children,” a parent said.

Some parents in town are considering a petition to relocate the shop’s parking lot away from any schools.

