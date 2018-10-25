PARIS (WHDH) — Security was tight Wednesday at the Paris auction house Artcurial ahead of the sale of four works by Banksy.

It was the first piece auctioned off since the Sotheby’s sale, where “Girl with Balloon” was infamously reduced to shreds right after it sold for $1.4 million.

M6 reports that ‘Artcurial’ was “particularly vigilant” and conducted background checks on attendees.

One of the pieces for sale Wednesday, “Stop and Search,” shows Dorothy and her dog Toto from the “Wizard of Oz” being searched by police.

It was sold for nearly $57,000.

