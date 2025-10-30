PARIS (WHDH) – Paris prosecutors announced they made five new arrests in connection with the Louvre jewel heist.

The five additional suspects were detained Wednesday night in the Paris area; their identities are not being released at this time.

Investigators said the two people already in custody admitted involvement in the heist more than a week ago and the stolen jewels were not in their possession.

Prosecutors said the treasures are still missing. Thieves stole eight of France’s crown jewels from the Louvre in just minutes, with the burglars forcing open a window, cutting into cases, and fleeing with the jewels.

The pieces are valued at $102 million.

