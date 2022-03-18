WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - St. John Parish in Worcester has placed its food pantry director on leave amid an ongoing investigation.

Judith Audette, the victim’s assistance coordinator for the Diocese of Worcester, received a complaint on March 11 about William Riley, director of the St. John Food for the Poor Program, in connection with illegal activity involving adults, according to the Diocese of Worcester.

Audette informed Bishop McManus, the Bishop of Worcester, and St. John’s pastor, Father John Madden, about the allegation, the Diocese of Worcester said.

Riley was ultimately placed on administrative leave.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations, the Bishop authorized hiring an independent third-party investigator by the diocese for a thorough investigation of this complaint,” a spokesperson for the Diocese of Worcester said in a statement.

If any illegal actions are identified by independent investigators, the Diocese of Worcester says they will be immediately reported to the police.

Audette reportedly recommended to the person making the allegation that they also report it to civil authorities.

No additional information has been released.

