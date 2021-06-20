BOSTON (WHDH) - Parishioners can safely attend Mass again, the Archdiocese of Boston said Sunday.

“It has been a long, difficult year. People have experienced great pain and suffering throughout this pandemic,” said Cardinal Sean O’Malley in a statement. “Now we are able to join together, remembering the lives changed and the sacrifices made. Let us gather together again in joy, as one people united around the Eucharist.”

Parishioners who are ill, were recently exposed to COVID-19, confined to a home or hospital and are unable to get vaccinated are exempt from the obligation to attend Mass, the Archdiocese said.

