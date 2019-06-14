Park named for Martin Richard, prepares for opening day

BOSTON (WHDH) - A brand new park is set to open in Boston Saturday in honor of Martin Richard, the youngest Boston Marathon bombing victim.

Martin’s Park was created in memory of the 8-year-old who died in April 2013 when two homemade pressure-cooker bombs detonated near the finish line of the race.

It is located right next to the Children’s Museum in Boston’s Seaport District.

The playground is an inclusive park that features a kid-sized pirate ship.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the park on June 5 with Mayor Marty Walsh and Richard’s parents.

