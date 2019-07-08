Park officials investigate incident involving statue near Bunker Hill Monument

BOSTON (WHDH) - A National Park Service curator determined that a Revolutionary War hero statue near the Bunker Hill Monument sustained no damage during an incident late Saturday night, officials said.

Blue dye was left on the cement ground around the William Prescott statue after a group of 15 to 20 people allegedly set off flares or fireworks around 11:30 p.m., according to the National Park Service.

The spots will wash away with rain or will be scrubbed during usual maintenance, Michael Creasey, Superintendent for the National Parks of Boston, said.

The suspects will not be charged since the statue did not sustain any damage; however, they could face a citation for setting off flares or fireworks on federal property, Creasey added.

