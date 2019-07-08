Park officials investigating alleged vandalism of statue near Bunker Hill Monument

BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators are looking to track down the suspects who defaced a Revolutionary War hero statue near the Bunker Hill Monument late Saturday night.

A group of 15 to 20 people apparently set off fireworks or flares at 11:30 p.m. by the William Prescott statue, leaving behind blue dye on the stones and sidewalks, according to the National Park Service.

Area residents said they were upset by the alleged vandalism.

“It’s definitely disappointing that they chose to do that. It’s sad,” neighbor Piper Sharkey said. “Hopefully they didn’t grow up around or anything because that would just be really disappointing I think.”

The National Park Service, which maintains the monument, is investigating.

